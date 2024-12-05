60.7 F
The Villages
Friday, December 6, 2024
Villager arrested after two-vehicle crash prompts angry outburst

By Staff Report
Screenshot
Albert Allen Simpler

A Villager was arrested after an angry outburst prompted by a two-vehicle crash.

Albert Allen Simpler, 77, who lives on Julian Loop in the Village of Hawkins, had been riding as a passenger in a vehicle involved in the accident Tuesday night in the area of Morse Boulevard and Warm Springs Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A man told deputies that after both vehicles stopped as a result of the crash, Simpler got out of his vehicle, which was being driven by a woman, and began “using foul language.” The man said Simpler had “his fists balled up” when he was approached by Simpler. The man said Simpler shoved him twice. A woman was passing by and attempted to inquire about the situation, but Simpler began poking her with his finger, the report indicated.

The Wisconsin native was placed under arrest for battery. Prior to being booked at the Sumter County Detention Center, he was taken to the UF Health Emergency Clinic at Brownwood for medical clearance.

