Tom Clarke of the Village of Alhambra loves Christmas and always does a great job decorating.

“But this year, for the first time, our three-year-old granddaughter will be here. So, we have tried to make a winter wonderland outside and inside,” said his wife, Joni Comuntzis-Clarke.

Check out their display at 2718 De La Rosa St.

