Why did Obama pick Biden in the first place?

To the Editor:

I see and hear all this talk about Joe Biden’s legacy and I’m curious what exactly is his legacy? Joe Biden was nothing more than a career politician who enriched himself and his family through his political influence. He was a father who had the resources to seek out the best care possible for Hunter’s drug addiction and instead enabled him making him a multi-millionaire to help fuel his addiction. On face value it seems he cared more about money than the well being of his sole surviving son.

Fast forward to 2008. Does anyone really believe Obama picked him as his VP due to his great political mind, whose best friend was senator Byrd, a grand wizard in the KKK? Obama had two hurdles in his election bid. He was dark skinned biracial and young and inexperienced. So let’s get the 36-year senator and put him on the ticket. Biden was a DEI hire before DEI was a thing.

Now his Presidency, I’ll keep it short and sweet. Record setting inflation, record setting illegal immigrants, lowest approval rating in history. War in Europe. War in the middle east, spy balloons, and now fleets of drones flying over the east coast. So again I ask what is his legacy?

Joe Broziak

Summerfield