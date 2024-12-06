58.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 6, 2024
type here...

Despicable treatment of Villagers in 90s with window AC

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

Nothing to you, but to the person that reported to The Villages authorities about the couple in their 90s, being forced to remove their window AC unit:
I am outraged at these neighbors, or Village nosey gang, out to make people’s lives miserable.
They’re 90+ years old, they may not be about to afford to replace or repair their house AC and a window unit will give them some comfort on hot days.
Why does this unit bother anyone else ? It’s not an eyesore and it gives this elderly couple just a little comfort. I recently moved to The Villages and hate some of the things nosey neighbors will do, that has NOTHING to do with them. Grouchy people with nothing left to do with their miserable lives, so they make problems with other people.

Mick Whiteaker
Village of Orange Blossom

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump is the most immoral human I have ever seen

Villager Ed McGinty is back with another inflammatory Letter to the Editor, taking on his favorite target.

Why did Obama pick Biden in the first place?

A Summerfield resident looks back on the reason that Obama picked Joe Biden as his running mate.

Nation rejoices to see our country recover after Sleepy Joe’s mismanagement

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident says that our nation is rejoicing to see the country recover after Biden's mismanagement. Of course, Ed McGinty is not sharing in the joy.

Here’s a message for all the MAGA people

A Village of Santiago reader, in a Letter to the Editor, has a message for the MAGA people in The Villages.

We shouldn’t elevate sports stars and entertainers over what’s really important

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident warns that we shouldn’t elevate sports stars and entertainers over what’s really important.

Photos