Despicable treatment of Villagers in 90s with window AC

To the Editor:

Nothing to you, but to the person that reported to The Villages authorities about the couple in their 90s, being forced to remove their window AC unit:

I am outraged at these neighbors, or Village nosey gang, out to make people’s lives miserable.

They’re 90+ years old, they may not be about to afford to replace or repair their house AC and a window unit will give them some comfort on hot days.

Why does this unit bother anyone else ? It’s not an eyesore and it gives this elderly couple just a little comfort. I recently moved to The Villages and hate some of the things nosey neighbors will do, that has NOTHING to do with them. Grouchy people with nothing left to do with their miserable lives, so they make problems with other people.

Mick Whiteaker

Village of Orange Blossom