Douglas Scott Koepnick

Bushnell – Douglas S. Koepnick, age 62, passed away on November 26, 2024.

He was born on May 14, 1962. He graduated from Cuyahoga Falls and Penn State University. Doug worked many years as golf course superintendent & GM at Silver Lake CC. He was a true outdoorsman.

Doug is remembered by his sons, Joshua (Marisa) and Travis (Tiffany), their mother Shelley, and his grandchildren: Nash, Lincoln, Olivia, and Mia. No services will be held at this time. Condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 184 Tallmadge, OH 44278