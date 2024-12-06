Geraldine Curran

Geraldine Curran passed away on December 3, 2024. She was a village resident along with her husband Vincent since 1993.

She and Vin were married from 1960 until his passing in 2017. They were the proud parents of Tom, Geri, Joe and Kevin. Born in Brooklyn NY, she graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and was a secretary and homemaker.

She lived in Richmond Hill Queens NY before retiring to Florida with Vin. She was a proud grandmother to Michelle, Joey, Shannon, Ryan, Michael and Kaitlyn. She enjoyed clogging dance classes and played golf. Later on, adult coloring class and getting around in her golf car. A good friend to all who knew her and a caring neighbor, she will be greatly missed.

The Viewing will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake on Monday, December 9, 2024.

Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, Lady Lake at 10:00 a.m. Followed by Burial at Lady Lake Cemetery.

In Lieu of Flowers a donation to Disabled American Veterans is appreciated.