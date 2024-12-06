57.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 6, 2024
type here...

Pileated woodpecker pecking away in The Villages

By Staff Report
Comments

This dedicated pileated woodpecker spent the morning pecking away to build a home for its expectant family in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Pileated woodpecker pecking away in The Villages
Pileated woodpecker pecking away in The Villages

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Despicable treatment of Villagers in 90s with window AC

A Village of Orange Blossom resident is outraged over the despicable treatment of a couple in their 90s being forced to remove their window air conditioners.

Trump is the most immoral human I have ever seen

Villager Ed McGinty is back with another inflammatory Letter to the Editor, taking on his favorite target.

Why did Obama pick Biden in the first place?

A Summerfield resident looks back on the reason that Obama picked Joe Biden as his running mate.

Nation rejoices to see our country recover after Sleepy Joe’s mismanagement

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident says that our nation is rejoicing to see the country recover after Biden's mismanagement. Of course, Ed McGinty is not sharing in the joy.

Here’s a message for all the MAGA people

A Village of Santiago reader, in a Letter to the Editor, has a message for the MAGA people in The Villages.

Photos