There are plenty of Christmas events on tap in Lady Lake. Mark your calendar for these fun opportunities to celebrate the season!

A Storybook Christmas: Lady Lake’s Christmas Parade

Experience the charm of Lady Lake’s annual Christmas Parade! This year’s theme, “A Storybook Christmas,” brings beloved holiday tales to life with festive floats and cheerful music. Text LLParade24 to 38276 for event, traffic, and weather updates.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 7

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Old Dixie Highway

Storytime with Santa

Gather at the Lady Lake Library for a special storytime featuring Christmas classics and a visit from Santa himself! Complimentary photos will be available for pickup the following day.

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 11

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: Lady Lake Library, 225 W. Guava St.

Light Up Lady Lake

Celebrate the season at our annual Light Up Lady Lake event! Step into a winter wonderland illuminated by thousands of lights. Enjoy live entertainment, choirs, bounce houses, food trucks, and, of course, photos with Santa after he arrives via sleigh.

Date: Friday, Dec. 13

Time: 6–8 p.m.

Location: Veterans’ Park, 106 US Highway 27/441

Visit with Santa at the Lady Lake Farmers and Crafts Market

Spend a merry day at the Farmers and Crafts Market! Visit with Santa, enjoy live Christmas music by Mike and Kathy, and participate in the Holiday Vendor Gift Basket drawing at noon.

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 17

Time: 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Location: Rolling Acres Sports Complex, 250 Rolling Acres Road

Festival of Trees

The Lady Lake Library’s second annual Festival of Trees is a stunning showcase of beautifully decorated Christmas trees created by local families, schools, non-profits, and businesses. Visit the library to view the trees and vote for your favorite design through January 3. The top design will be crowned the community favorite!

Dates: Now through Jan. 3, 2025

Location: Lady Lake Library, 225 W. Guava St.