57.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 6, 2024
type here...

PWAC asked to fund urgent pipe repair after sinkhole opens up at SeaBreeze

By Meta Minton
Comments

The Project Wide Advisory Committee is being asked to fund an urgent pipe repair after a sinkhole opened up at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

A “naturally forming geological ground depression” recently formed beside the golf cart parking lot near the sports courts and sand volleyball area at the recreation center, according to a memo from District Property Management Director Mike Harris.

The sinkhole is being attributed to a deteriorating 54-inch metal stormwater pipe in a nearby retention pond. The deterioration is being blamed on age.

The pipe requires urgent repair after a sinkhole opened up at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
The pipe requires urgent repair after a sinkhole opened up at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

“Department Property Management must urgently repair the stormwater pipe and restore the landscaping to prevent the depression from expanding and causing further damage and minimize any potential safety threat to residents and guests of The Villages,” Harris said in the memo.

Yellow tape and orange cones mark off the sinkhole at SeaBreeze Recreation Center
Yellow tape and orange cones mark off the sinkhole at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Proposals have been received from Atlantic Pipe Services in the amount of $74,172 for repair of the pipe and in the amount of $26,537.50 for Hardscapes of Central Florida to restore the landscaping. The total cost of the project would be more than $125,000.

PWAC members will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center to consider the project.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Despicable treatment of Villagers in 90s with window AC

A Village of Orange Blossom resident is outraged over the despicable treatment of a couple in their 90s being forced to remove their window air conditioners.

Trump is the most immoral human I have ever seen

Villager Ed McGinty is back with another inflammatory Letter to the Editor, taking on his favorite target.

Why did Obama pick Biden in the first place?

A Summerfield resident looks back on the reason that Obama picked Joe Biden as his running mate.

Nation rejoices to see our country recover after Sleepy Joe’s mismanagement

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident says that our nation is rejoicing to see the country recover after Biden's mismanagement. Of course, Ed McGinty is not sharing in the joy.

Here’s a message for all the MAGA people

A Village of Santiago reader, in a Letter to the Editor, has a message for the MAGA people in The Villages.

Photos