PWAC asked to fund urgent pipe repair after sinkhole opens up at SeaBreeze

The Project Wide Advisory Committee is being asked to fund an urgent pipe repair after a sinkhole opened up at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

A “naturally forming geological ground depression” recently formed beside the golf cart parking lot near the sports courts and sand volleyball area at the recreation center, according to a memo from District Property Management Director Mike Harris.

The sinkhole is being attributed to a deteriorating 54-inch metal stormwater pipe in a nearby retention pond. The deterioration is being blamed on age.

“Department Property Management must urgently repair the stormwater pipe and restore the landscaping to prevent the depression from expanding and causing further damage and minimize any potential safety threat to residents and guests of The Villages,” Harris said in the memo.

Proposals have been received from Atlantic Pipe Services in the amount of $74,172 for repair of the pipe and in the amount of $26,537.50 for Hardscapes of Central Florida to restore the landscaping. The total cost of the project would be more than $125,000.

PWAC members will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center to consider the project.