Richard Curreri

Richard Curreri, beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed away on November 30, 2024, in Lady Lake, Florida.

Born on February 9, 1947, in Quincy, Massachusetts to the late Leonard Curreri and Josephine Curreri (Licata), Richard exemplified reserved strength and unwavering duty throughout his life. Richard proudly served his country as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force assigned to the 3630 Flight Training Wing.

After his military service ended, he transitioned into a successful career at State Street Bank & Trust for over two decades before retiring. His colleagues admired him not only for his technical expertise but also for his integrity and commitment. Richard was more than just an accomplished professional; he was also deeply passionate about leisure activities that brought joy into his life. A committed golfer who cherished time spent on the course with friends and family alike?

He found solace in nature’s beauty while perfecting his swing, especially during his trips to the Outer Banks and New Hampshire. In addition to golf, Richard enjoyed billiards and shooting, sports that required focus, practice and precision, traits that were reflected in all aspects of his life. He was also an avid New England Patriots fan, well before the halcyon days of Brady and Belichick.

Richard is survived by his son Mikel and Mikel’s wife Meredith (Kurzban); grandsons Teddy and Charlie; sisters Janet Farragher and Marilyn and her husband Edward Hill; sisters-in-law Joan and Judy; along with many cherished nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by siblings Jerry, Joseph, Claudette, Arlene, and Leonard. Each of these relationships shaped Richard’s character?he carried their memories with love throughout his life.

Friends are invited to pay their final respects during a closed casket viewing at Beyers Funeral Home located at 134 US-441 in Lady Lake from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on December 17. A burial ceremony will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. where he will be laid to rest with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Wounded Warrior Project.