Robert Ray Ridenour, 71, passed away in Bushnell, Florida on December 2, 2024. He was born in Eaton, Ohio on October 15, 1953 to Lowell and Ruth Ridenour.

Sergeant Robert proudly served his Country as an Aviation Mechanic in The United States Air Force and then enlisted in the National Guard and Reserves. He was a talented Artist and very independent. Robert enjoyed traveling, doing crosswords, and watching and feeding hummingbirds.

He is survived by his Loving Friend: Mary Parks Ridenour of New Port Richey, Florida; Daughter: Jodi Tartir of Dallas, Texas; Grandchildren: Tyler Mills of Dallas, Texas, and CPL Logan Mott of Camp Pendleton, California; Brothers: David Ridenour (Gail) of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Randy Ridenour (Terri) of Pinellas Park, Florida; Sisters: Juanita Sutton (Bob) of St. Petersburg, Becky Ridenour of Clearwater, Florida, and Betty Sams (Bill) of Eaton, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Lowell and Ruth Ridenour; Siblings: Ronnie Ridenour and Peggy Reynolds.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2024 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Purcell Chapel and the service to follow at Florida National Cemetery at 12:30 p.m.