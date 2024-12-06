Suspect with drugs arrested after failure to dim high-beam headlights

A suspect with drugs was arrested after his failure to dim his high-beam headlights resulted in a traffic stop.

William Jeffrey McConnell, 38, of Silver Springs, was driving a Jeep SUV late Tuesday night when he was pulled over by a Fruitland Park police officer. During the traffic stop, McConnell said he “had been pulled over for the high-beam issue in the past” and blamed “some sort of mechanical” problem, according to an arrest report. A K-9 unit arrived on the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

A search of the vehicle turned up cocaine, Buprenorphine, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. McConnell claimed a male passenger had tried to “set him up,” the report said.

McConnell was arrested on drug charges and booked at the Lake County Jail on $8,500 bond.

The passenger, who has a history of criminal arrests, was not taken into custody.