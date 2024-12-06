The Villages Christmas Parade celebrates combat veterans and cannabis

The Villages Christmas Parade celebrated the season with everything from combat veterans to cannabis.

The parade stepped off Friday afternoon at Spanish Springs Town Square with Lady Lake Mayor Ed Freeman leading the way in a police department golf cart. Lady Lake enjoys this political privilege as this is The Villages’ lone town square within the town’s jurisdiction.

Soon to follow in another golf cart was 100-year-old Irving Locker, a Villager who saw action at D-Day and the Battle of the Bulge in World War II. Many other distinguished veterans were also featured in The Villages Honor Flight’s golf carts in the parade.

Seeing a tank roll through the street might seem threatening in some American communities, but in The Villages, the Band of Brothers’ armored entry elicited cheers from the crowd, almost as if they were a liberating army.

The Villages Twirlers & Drum Corps, as well as the The Villages High School Marching Band, put a little pep in everyone’s step when they performed classic Christmas songs.

The Dynamic Dog Club and Clown Alley 179 brought plenty of smiles to those along the parade route.

The Villages Cannabis Club brought up the rear of the parade, puffing along with a special atmospheric vibe, celebrating residents’ past and current relationship with marijuana, medical or not.