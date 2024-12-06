To the Editor:

When I stop and think, Trump is the most immoral human I have ever seen. Hitler had poisoned himself before my birth. Every one in this country knows that is fact. Everyone. I think, what kind of morals were these humans raised with. When we all here in The Villages were kids, presidents where like Truman or Eisenhower men that deserved our respect. Jimmy Carter another. Yet Trump supporters voted for this scum. Will you all be happy, if your kids or grandchildren have Trump’s morals? What’s wrong with you all?

Ed McGinty

Village of Hadley