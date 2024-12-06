Villager’s profanity-laced tirade prompts departure of property management reps

A Villager’s profanity-laced tirade prompted District Property Management representatives to walk away from a meeting as they were trying to offer solutions to the resident’s unhappiness with a landscaping situation.

Representatives of the District had gone to meet with Ted Schwartz of the Eagle Ridge Villas in the Village of Liberty Park after he raised concerns in November about his dissatisfaction with landscaping on a small strip of District-owned property adjacent to his home at 1235 Eagle Ridge Drive. The District representatives had arrived at the meeting armed with landscaping solutions that would cost between $3,000 and $11,000, still Schwartz was not satisfied. That’s when things reportedly turned ugly.

Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Kadow said he had learned Thursday evening about the meeting that had gone sour.

“We will bend over backwards to accommodate a resident, but we will not tolerate treatment of our staff that is rude and includes profanity,” Kadow said at the CDD 5 board meeting Friday morning at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

He added that the report he had received was “disturbing.”

Schwartz was at the Friday morning meeting and defended his position. He said the maintenance crew is doing a poor job on the small piece of District-owned property next to his home. He said the crew is using a weed whacker to cut the grass.

Schwartz pleaded with the board to tell the maintenance crew to stand down and let his landscaper handle it.

“Tell the maintenance crew to stop using the weed whacker and let us cut it,” Schwartz said. “Just turn a blind eye.”

However, Supervisor Jerry Knoll said that would not be possible.

“We cannot ‘turn a blind eye,’” Knoll said, making it clear that CDD 5 is responsible for the small strip of land.

Knoll said he is opposed to doing anything above and beyond the sod already in place on the District-owned strip as that was the “design intent.” Knoll said he fears doing anything beyond that would set a precedent, at the expense of CDD 5 residents.

In an attempt to rectify the situation after Schwartz appeared at the November meeting and complained about the small strip of land, District Property Management had obtained two proposals for ground covering, with costs ranging from $3,000 to $11,000. The money would be paid by CDD 5 residents, as it is CDD 5 property. District staff went Thursday to present the proposals to Schwartz, and that’s when things got out of hand. Schwartz reportedly began using profanity, and the District representatives opted to leave the premises.

“We sent administrators out to talk to you. That did not go well. The bottom line is we are willing to work with you,” Kadow said at Friday’s morning.

Schwartz, who bought the villa in 2022 for $339,800, receives the tax bill at his home in Illinois, according to Sumter County Property Appraiser records.