What happens to debris picked up from Hurricane Milton?

An official with The Villages District Government offered an update on debris cleanup and explained where all of the sticks and limbs will end up in the wake of Hurricane Milton.

The powerful storm hit The Villages in October. The debris pickup in The Villages by a contractor hired to meet Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement collection guidelines is expected to complete work by Dec. 15.

Debris pickup has concluded in the Lady Lake/Lake County portion of The Villages, as well as Community Development Districts 1 through 11 and Middleton. Work is currently taking place in Community Development Districts 12 through 15, south of State Road 44.

The debris that has already been collected is being ground up, as it has no useful purpose.

“The quality is not great. It goes to a landfill that accepts vegetative debris,” said Assistant District Manager Brittany Wilson, who was providing an update Friday morning to the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors.