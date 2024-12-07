64 F
The Villages
Saturday, December 7, 2024
Driver running red light causes three-vehicle collision at busy intersection

By Staff Report
A driver ran a red light and caused a three-vehicle collision Saturday at U.S. 301 at County Road 466 in Oxford.

The driver who ran the red light was traveling at 11:17 a.m. south on U.S. 301 while approaching a steady red traffic signal at the intersection of County Road 466, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Three vehicles were invovled in a crash Saturday on U.S. 301 at County Road 466
The front of that vehicle struck the left rear side of a second vehicle prompting it to rotate in a counterclockwise direction which resulted in another collision with the vehicle that ran the red light.

The vehicle which ran the red light continued to travel in a southerly direction where the front of that vehicle collided with a third vehicle.

Three people suffered minor injuries in the accident.

