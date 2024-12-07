58.6 F
The Villages
Saturday, December 7, 2024
Ed McGinty needs to let it go!

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

Why (on earth) does this guy keep on getting “press” on this site? Are there no other Letters to the Editor or is he related to or friends with someone at Villages-News.com?
I cannot imagine that anyone who visits this site gives a flying hoot what he feels or thinks and, quite frankly, I also imagine we are all sick and tired of his “opinions” being posted.
Yeah, at first it was kind of funny but at this point it seems that each and every day he is allowed to voice his “opinion” on here.
Let it go, dude. You are now coming off as the one who is “evil” and, personally, I don’t think anyone on here cares what you think.

Jill Derfer
Village of LaBelle

 

