64 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, December 7, 2024
type here...

Ed McGinty should try looking in the mirror

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

While we should all realize that our opinions maybe different from others there is a point at which we should come to the realization that one who continuously is berating someone else might really be trying to make people disregard their own weaknesses. Might I suggest without judgement Ed, that you look in the mirror. How have you done with family. Have they ever had a cigarette, have they ever had an alcoholic beverage, have they all been at the top of their class in school at every level, have they all graduated from college at the top of their class and lastly but most importantly do they attend church every week like they were taught when they were young? Be careful of all the lies being said about people in public because the lies maybe for an evil purpose to make you feel that you are better than the people you are berating. Have a blessed Christmas season.

Mike Sanger
Village of St. Charles

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Marsha Shearer should try watching Fox News!

A Village of Amelia resident recommends that columnist Marsha Shearer try tuning into Fox News and get a more informed opinion.

Ed McGinty needs to let it go!

A Village of LaBelle reader says it’s time for Ed McGinty to “let it go” and she scolds Villages-News.com for publishing his Letters to the Editor.

Despicable treatment of Villagers in 90s with window AC

A Village of Orange Blossom resident is outraged over the despicable treatment of a couple in their 90s being forced to remove their window air conditioners.

Trump is the most immoral human I have ever seen

Villager Ed McGinty is back with another inflammatory Letter to the Editor, taking on his favorite target.

Why did Obama pick Biden in the first place?

A Summerfield resident looks back on the reason that Obama picked Joe Biden as his running mate.

Photos