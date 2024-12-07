Ed McGinty should try looking in the mirror

To the Editor:

While we should all realize that our opinions maybe different from others there is a point at which we should come to the realization that one who continuously is berating someone else might really be trying to make people disregard their own weaknesses. Might I suggest without judgement Ed, that you look in the mirror. How have you done with family. Have they ever had a cigarette, have they ever had an alcoholic beverage, have they all been at the top of their class in school at every level, have they all graduated from college at the top of their class and lastly but most importantly do they attend church every week like they were taught when they were young? Be careful of all the lies being said about people in public because the lies maybe for an evil purpose to make you feel that you are better than the people you are berating. Have a blessed Christmas season.

Mike Sanger

Village of St. Charles