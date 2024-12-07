Finding and assembling a Christmas tree has been a challenge through the years

It is well noted that Christmas comes but once a year. Luckily, that is the case or we would be stone broke. Now we all know that stone broke is serious and it gets worse each year due to increased costs. I recall dimly the first Christmas that The Blonde in the House and I enjoyed. We were not married then, but I took her out to buy a Christmas tree for her house. They didn’t have all the plastic trees that are now available for small fortunes. Instead, we went to one of the many Christmas tree lots in Pittsburgh. After a search, we found an upstanding one that looked just right. I paid the $5 and we headed home, although we had some difficulty fitting it in my 1949 Ford. We took it to her home and when her mother found out that we had paid $5, she thought that was outrageous. Actually, I thought so too as I was only making $315 a month. However, we got through Christmas and everyone was happy.

Christmas trees played a part in our married life. Once when we were living in Minnesota, I got the bright idea that we should go to a tree farm and have a live one cut down for us. Now the first thing I did not give enough credence to was how cold it can get in December in Minnesota. In any case, we walked around the farm trying to find the perfect tree to have chopped down for us. The kids were freezing, The Blonde was freezing even more. Thus, we finally pointed to a tree and asked the farmer to cut it down. I don’t recall what we paid for it, but when we got it home, we found the trunk had an “S” curve in it. Somehow we got that tree in a holder and it made it through Christmas morning so the kids were happy. We then made a determination which involved never going to a Christmas tree farm again.

I might note though that the next year I went out and bought a tree at a department store. It was a beauty, and I dragged it to the parking lot in another Minnesota winter. Once there I found that there was no way that I could fit it into or on my car. I stood there muttering to myself while wondering what I was going to do. The tree was on a final sale so I couldn’t drag it back in and get my money back. Luckily, a friend and his wife drove up in their big station wagon. Another Christmas was saved. At least, we had become smarter and had bought a high-priced plastic one. That meant we were able to use it for more than one year. One thing about a real tree was that you just threw it out and the sanitation department took it away. With the plastic tree you had to fit it back in the box in which it came. That was not really possible without a lot of shoving and pushing plus a few gentle cuss words. Then, the next year you had to reassemble it so that it appeared pretty much as it did when new. (Not easy!}

Today, we have downsized to a small tree that fits on a small table. We have had it for a few years now, but even it comes in two pieces that would prefer not to connect to each other.

Sometimes I agree with the old Grinch who didn’t like Christmas trees. I wonder what life would be like if we didn’t have them – aside from some farmers and plastic tree makers going broke.

Sometimes you don’t know who to pin the responsibility on for a happening. In this case though it is easy. It was the Germans and their Tannenbaum’s! Nevertheless, once the trees are up and the kids and others are happy all is good. Besides, Santa has to have some place to put the Christmas presents.

Merry Christmas to all, and a most Happy New Year from The Blonde in the House and me!

