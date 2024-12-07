Man accused of sex with teen in bathroom back in jail after forfeiting bond

A Wildwood man accused last year of having sex with a teen girl in a bathroom is back in jail after forfeiting his bond.

Carlos Manuel Maldonado, 21, was being held without bond this weekend at the Sumter County Detention Center following his arrest on a warrant charging him with contempt of court for violating the terms of his release. He has forfeited his previously posted $20,000 bond.

In 2023, the girl’s mother reported that while she was at work, Maldonado snuck in through a bedroom window and proceeded to have sex with her 14-year-old teen in the bathroom. The girl’s brother “heard moaning and sexual noises coming from the bathroom,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

A forensic interview was conducted with the girl at the Children Advocacy Center in Leesburg. The girl clearly defined the meaning of sexual intercourse during the interview and said that she and Maldonado had sex “several times.” She said they had been “dating” for more than six months. The mother had originally described Maldonado as a “family friend.”

Maldonado admitted he had sex with the girl “on two separate occasions.” He admitted he had not worn a condom.

He is facing two felony counts of lewd and lascivious behavior.