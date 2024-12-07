Marsha Shearer should try watching Fox News!

To the Editor:

Marsha Shearer is showing her willingness to hate Trump rather than what’s best for America!! What do you have to say about your party allowing over 10,000 known and convicted murders and over 13,000 sex offenders !! You need to set your priorities where they need to be and try and get America back to where it was before the worst president ever took over! You probably approved all the woke crap you all tried to shove down our throats! Try watching Fox News sometime so you can see what your party advocates. It’s not pretty and un-American!

Don Bull

Village of Amelia