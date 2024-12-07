59.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, December 7, 2024
Restaurant with rooftop bar will be hot social hub in The Villages’ Eastport Town Center

By Staff Report
A restaurant with a rooftop bar promises to be the hot new social hub when it is unveiled in 2025 in the new Eastport Town Center in The Villages.

The 250-acre Eastport complex promises to bring together recreation, trails, parks, dining and shopping on the shores of Central Lake.

Plans have been announced for FMK Restaurant Group to open a restaurant at Eastport. The restaurant will be called Prime + Ember. The main floor will feature an open kitchen and elegant dining with white tablecloths. A highlight of the restaurant will be a rooftop bar which will offer a stunning view of the waterfront. In addition to cocktails, those at the bar will be treated to live music.

The sun comes up over the Eastport Town Center where construction is taking place.

FMK Restaurant Group operates the popular restaurants The Chop House at Lake Sumter Landing, Bluefin Grill and Bar at Brownwood as well as the Coastal Del Mar seafood restaurant and the new Bella Vita Italian Steakhouse, both at Spanish Springs Town Square, among others. Earlier this year, the company launched Boosters Bar & Grill near the new Shallow Creek Championship Golf Course.

In addition, FMK Restaurant Group runs the Belle Glade Country Club, Bonifay Country Club, Evans Prairie Country Club and Orange Blossom Hills Golf & Country Club.

