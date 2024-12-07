64 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, December 7, 2024
type here...

Softball complexes in The Villages to close for maintenance

By Staff Report
Comments

The Knudson, Soaring Eagle, Saddlebrook, Buffalo Glen, and Everglades Softball Complexes will be closed for maintenance from Sunday, Dec. 15 through Sunday, Jan. 5.

The planned work includes the following items at each complex.
Knudson: till the infields
Soaring Eagle: till the infields
Saddlebrook: till the infields, pressure washing, touch up paint on fence posts, replace torn wind/sunscreens
Buffalo Glen: warning track and infield lips maintenance, fertilization/chemical application to the outfields, adjust tower windows, replace rusted fence posts
Everglades:  warning track and infield lips maintenance, fertilization/chemical application to the outfields

Other general maintenance items will also be performed at all complexes. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Saddlebrook Recreation Center at (352) 259-5377.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Ed McGinty should try looking in the mirror

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident suggests that Ed McGinty try looking in the mirror.

Marsha Shearer should try watching Fox News!

A Village of Amelia resident recommends that columnist Marsha Shearer try tuning into Fox News and get a more informed opinion.

Ed McGinty needs to let it go!

A Village of LaBelle reader says it’s time for Ed McGinty to “let it go” and she scolds Villages-News.com for publishing his Letters to the Editor.

Despicable treatment of Villagers in 90s with window AC

A Village of Orange Blossom resident is outraged over the despicable treatment of a couple in their 90s being forced to remove their window air conditioners.

Trump is the most immoral human I have ever seen

Villager Ed McGinty is back with another inflammatory Letter to the Editor, taking on his favorite target.

Photos