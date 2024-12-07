Softball complexes in The Villages to close for maintenance

The Knudson, Soaring Eagle, Saddlebrook, Buffalo Glen, and Everglades Softball Complexes will be closed for maintenance from Sunday, Dec. 15 through Sunday, Jan. 5.

The planned work includes the following items at each complex.

Knudson: till the infields

Soaring Eagle: till the infields

Saddlebrook: till the infields, pressure washing, touch up paint on fence posts, replace torn wind/sunscreens

Buffalo Glen: warning track and infield lips maintenance, fertilization/chemical application to the outfields, adjust tower windows, replace rusted fence posts

Everglades: warning track and infield lips maintenance, fertilization/chemical application to the outfields

Other general maintenance items will also be performed at all complexes. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Saddlebrook Recreation Center at (352) 259-5377.