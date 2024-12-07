59.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, December 7, 2024
type here...

Supervisor will host Q&A session for CDD 4 residents   

By Staff Report
Comments
Don Deakin

Supervisor Don Deakin will host a Question and Answer session from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9 at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center.

Q&A meetings are open to the public.  A variety of topics will be on the table.  “Because residents choose the topics, each Q&A meeting will be different,” Deakin said. The discussions are informative and often entertaining.

At the November meeting, residents’ questions focused on items such as The Villages hurricane cleanup issues, storm drain issues causing recent flooding, multi-modal path safety concerns; and the Amenity Authority Committee’s proposed amenities deferral rate cap, executive golf course renovations, updates on the renovation projects for Paradise, La Hacienda and Chula Vista recreation centers.

“These Q&A meetings provide an informal setting with NO microphones, NO agenda, NO speaking time limits, and NO restrictions on topics; but sometimes may include scheduled guest speakers”, said Deakin.

“Although most of us are retired, our active schedules make it difficult for some residents to attend government meetings during the day,” said Deakin. “So, the Q&A meetings are held in the evenings, starting at 7 p.m. Arrive when you can, and depart when you need to. I hope to see you there and look forward to meeting you, if we haven’t already.”

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Ed McGinty should try looking in the mirror

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident suggests that Ed McGinty try looking in the mirror.

Marsha Shearer should try watching Fox News!

A Village of Amelia resident recommends that columnist Marsha Shearer try tuning into Fox News and get a more informed opinion.

Ed McGinty needs to let it go!

A Village of LaBelle reader says it’s time for Ed McGinty to “let it go” and she scolds Villages-News.com for publishing his Letters to the Editor.

Despicable treatment of Villagers in 90s with window AC

A Village of Orange Blossom resident is outraged over the despicable treatment of a couple in their 90s being forced to remove their window air conditioners.

Trump is the most immoral human I have ever seen

Villager Ed McGinty is back with another inflammatory Letter to the Editor, taking on his favorite target.

Photos