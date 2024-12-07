Supervisor will host Q&A session for CDD 4 residents   

Supervisor Don Deakin will host a Question and Answer session from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9 at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center.

Q&A meetings are open to the public. A variety of topics will be on the table. “Because residents choose the topics, each Q&A meeting will be different,” Deakin said. The discussions are informative and often entertaining.

At the November meeting, residents’ questions focused on items such as The Villages hurricane cleanup issues, storm drain issues causing recent flooding, multi-modal path safety concerns; and the Amenity Authority Committee’s proposed amenities deferral rate cap, executive golf course renovations, updates on the renovation projects for Paradise, La Hacienda and Chula Vista recreation centers.

“These Q&A meetings provide an informal setting with NO microphones, NO agenda, NO speaking time limits, and NO restrictions on topics; but sometimes may include scheduled guest speakers”, said Deakin.

“Although most of us are retired, our active schedules make it difficult for some residents to attend government meetings during the day,” said Deakin. “So, the Q&A meetings are held in the evenings, starting at 7 p.m. Arrive when you can, and depart when you need to. I hope to see you there and look forward to meeting you, if we haven’t already.”