Saturday, December 7, 2024
Suspected counterfeiter used bogus bills to buy groceries, golf balls and margarita

By Staff Report
A convicted counterfeiter is back in trouble after spending bogus bills on groceries, golf balls and a margarita.

Raymond Chiglinsky, 39, of Wildwood, was arrested this past week by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on warrants charging him with multiple counts of fraud.

In October, he went to the ALDI grocery store on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake and used a counterfeit $100 bill to pay for $43.71 worth of merchandise, receiving $56.29 in change, according to an arrest report from the sheriff’s office. A manager discovered the phony money in the cashier’s drawer.

Raymond Chiglinsky

Detectives used video surveillance from the ALDI incident to connect the suspected fraudster to a Sept. 27 crime which had occurred at Continental Country Club in Wildwood. A man had consumed a margarita and sweet tea at the bar at the country club and used a fraudulent $100 bill to pay the tab. He also went to the pro shop and bought a Pinnacle Rush 15 golf ball pack for $19.99, two bottles of water, a Snickers candy bar and a Reese’s peanut butter cup for $28.63, using a counterfeit $100 bill.

He was also connected to counterfeit money spent in June at a local Dollar General store.

All three incidents were caught on video surveillance.

Chiglinsky was convicted of counterfeiting in 2022 and 2023 in Lake County. He was also convicted of grand theft in 2000 in Marion County.

