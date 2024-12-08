Identity thief sentenced to prison after string of crimes at local banks

A fraud suspect has been sentenced to federal prison after a string of crimes at local banks.

Gary Dale Thrasher, 56, of Georgia, has been sentenced to four years and nine months in federal prison for bank fraud, passport fraud, and aggravated identity theft. As part of his sentence, the court also entered an order of forfeiture for $25,200, to cover his crimes. Thrasher entered a guilty earlier this year.

Thrasher obtained and used, or attempted to use, fraudulent identification documents, including fraudulent United States passport cards, containing the personal information of others. Thrasher used the fake identification documents to make cash withdrawals from the accounts of the victims at multiple branches of four different federally insured financial institutions in the Middle District of Florida.

Thrasher went to the Citizens First Bank at Magnolia Plaza and provided a form of identification with an account holder’s name and withdrew $1,500, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The following day, the true account holder called the bank asking why the money had been withdrawn from the account. The bank verified the caller was the real account holder and contacted law enforcement. Wildwood police sent out a bulletin and quickly received information from other law enforcement agencies identifying Thrasher, who has a suspect in similar crimes in their jurisdictions. The teller identified Thrasher from a photo lineup. Trasher showed up a few days later at United Southern Bank on Main Street in Wildwood where he withdrew $4,500 using a bogus ID. Police later learned on the same day he’d gone to Citizens First Bank, Thrasher also withdrew $8,200 from Insight Credit Union on State Road 44 in Wildwood, using a phony identification and pretending to be an account holder.

“Identity theft is not a victimless crime, and these fraud schemes undermine the trust in our financial systems and damage the lives of innocent people,” said Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Orlando Assistant Special Agent in Charge David Pezzutti. “HSI, alongside our state and local partners in Florida, are committed to seeking these fraudsters out and holding them accountable for their actions.”

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Ocala Police Department, the Wildwood Police Department, the Leesburg Police Department, and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Sarah Janette Swartzberg.