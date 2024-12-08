I left Massachusetts a Democratic and became a Republican in The Villages

Hello, all! I’m new to the area and have been a resident of The Villages for just a few months now, and while reading the Villages-News.com in the last month or so, I’ve come to the conclusion that The Villages is deeply divided, politically. Before I moved here from Massachusetts, I did a lot of research and saw that there were more Republicans than Democrats here! That scared me because where I come from, everyone was a Democrat, including me! But I recently had an epiphany…

About a year ago I started veering away from the mainstream media and did a ton of reading online. I found out pretty quickly that the networks I used to watch like ABC, MSNBC, CNN and others, were putting out a ton of misinformation! I’d hear something on MSNBC for instance and started fact checking the story, and more often than not, their claims were debunked by Fact Check.org or Snopes. Was I being bamboozled all these years? Was I being systematically brainwashed? It seems I was! I was getting one side of the story and was desperate to seek out the truth.

Now I’m proud to say that my persistence has paid off! I’ve changed my party affiliation to Republican and voted for Trump! It’s like I woke up all of a sudden, with a whole new outlook on life and politics! Everything seems like a new discovery; a new adventure! I love being part of the whole MAGA movement; it’s so exciting! My advice to anyone on the fence about maybe changing parties…”JUST DO IT!”

Alan Parker is a resident of the Village of Mira Mesa.