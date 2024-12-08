Kenneth Lee Suchy

Kenneth Lee Suchy Born: March 15, 1942 in Cary, IL Died: November 25, 2024 in The Villages, FL Kenneth Lee Suchy, 82, of The Villages, Florida, and formerly of Algonquin, Illinois, passed away Monday, November 25, 2024, at Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care in The Villages, Florida.

He was born on March 15, 1942, in Cary, Illinois, to Anton and Lanita (Klasen) Suchy. Ken was raised on a farm in Algonquin, Illinois, for 15 years of his life. When his father passed away in 1957, he and his mother moved to Fox River Grove, Illinois. There, he attended Crystal Lake High School and was a proud member of the class of 1960.

Ken is survived by his older brother, Richard Suchy of Roseville, Minnesota, and his loving soulmate, Janet Jackman of The Villages, Florida. He was a retired P.E. teacher for the Tri-C school system.