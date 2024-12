A lady motorcyclist from Weirsdale was killed after crashing into a concrete utility pole.

The 58-year-old was riding a 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycle at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday when she failed to negotiate a left curve, ran off the roadway and crashed into the pole in Seminole County, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

She was transported by ambulance to HCA Lake Monroe Hospital and pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.