Pipe failures and ‘sinkholes’ in The Villages

To the Editor:

The drainage hole caused by a water mitigation pipe that failed because it is made of the wrong material for that purpose is not a sinkhole. The sand delta, just like the ones that appeared up at Lopez 2nd and 8th holes are not sinkholes. I can only figure that the reason that terminology is to rip off the people who lives in those areas. When the selection of the incorrect material is used to make a project end goal cheaper there are ramification that should not be the responsibility of anyone other than the people who made the mistake. Are they calling material failures sinkholes for insurance purposes? Any time there is a failure of this nature The Developer and their cohorts call the failure a sinkhole. Be honest, take the blame and fix it. It was your mistake not ours. When a sand delta appears in any pond in the water mitigation system there is a failure and trouble is coming.

Mike Sanger

Village of St. Charles