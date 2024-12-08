72 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, December 8, 2024
type here...

Pipe failures and ‘sinkholes’ in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

The drainage hole caused by a water mitigation pipe that failed because it is made of the wrong material for that purpose is not a sinkhole. The sand delta, just like the ones that appeared up at Lopez 2nd and 8th holes are not sinkholes. I can only figure that the reason that terminology is to rip off the people who lives in those areas. When the selection of the incorrect material is used to make a project end goal cheaper there are ramification that should not be the responsibility of anyone other than the people who made the mistake. Are they calling material failures sinkholes for insurance purposes? Any time there is a failure of this nature The Developer and their cohorts call the failure a sinkhole. Be honest, take the blame and fix it. It was your mistake not ours. When a sand delta appears in any pond in the water mitigation system there is a failure and trouble is coming.

Mike Sanger
Village of St. Charles

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Ed McGinty should use his energy for more positive pursuits

A reader from the Village of Hadley says it’s time for Ed McGinty to use his energy for more positive pursuits.

Ed McGinty should try looking in the mirror

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident suggests that Ed McGinty try looking in the mirror.

Marsha Shearer should try watching Fox News!

A Village of Amelia resident recommends that columnist Marsha Shearer try tuning into Fox News and get a more informed opinion.

Ed McGinty needs to let it go!

A Village of LaBelle reader says it’s time for Ed McGinty to “let it go” and she scolds Villages-News.com for publishing his Letters to the Editor.

Despicable treatment of Villagers in 90s with window AC

A Village of Orange Blossom resident is outraged over the despicable treatment of a couple in their 90s being forced to remove their window air conditioners.

Photos