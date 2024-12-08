66.1 F
The Villages
Sunday, December 8, 2024
Sheriff’s office warning shoppers to stay vigilant this holiday season

By Staff Report
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is warning shoppers to stay vigilant this holiday season.

Here are some tips to help keep you from being a victim:

• Park in a well-lit area of the parking lot.

• Do not leave valuables in plain view. Always lock your doors, whether or not you are driving.

• If you have to take a call or respond to a text message don’t let your guard down and get distracted while shopping.

• Do not carry large amounts of merchandise at one time

• Be aware of your surroundings.

• If you feel uncomfortable in a situation, contact the sheriff’s office or the store’s security.

Photos