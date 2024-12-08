Villager due back in court after claiming intimacy with another woman’s husband

A Villager who has claimed to be in a love triangle is due back in court later this month.

Marianne Wise, 75, of Villa De La Vista South, is facing a charge of trespassing in connection with unwanted visits she allegedly paid to a couple’s home in The Villages.

Her case will be up for a status conference on Dec. 18 in Sumter Count Court. She has pleaded not guilty and remains free on $500 bond.

In September, a woman who lives in the Village of Palo Alto contacted law enforcement to report a “lot of problems” with Wise repeatedly coming to her home “to talk with her and her husband,” according to an affidavit from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. On Sept. 25, the wife called the sheriff’s office to report that Wise “was once again on her property trying to talk to her husband.”

Wise was issued a trespass order and barred from visiting the home of the couple, who purchased the property in 2011.

However, Wise was captured on video surveillance on Oct. 16 returning to the couple’s home in the Village of Palo Alto. She walked up to the front door and tried to open the door, but did not gain entry to the home. The wife called the sheriff’s office and showed the video surveillance to a deputy. She completed a sworn statement and indicated she wanted to see Wise prosecuted.

When the deputy went to Wise’s home, the native of Frankfurt, Germany “became visibly distraught and agitated as soon as she began speaking about what has been going on.” The deputy wrote that, “She could not believe someone has called us regarding this incident.” Wise went on to allege that she “has been involved in a sexually intimate relationship with the victim’s husband up until approximately three days ago.”