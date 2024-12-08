50 F
Sunday, December 8, 2024
Villager thrilled to get second hole-in-one

By Staff Report
Villager David Whiteford was thrilled after getting his second hole-in-one.

Villager David Whiteford got his second hole-in-one.

He scored the lucky ace at Hole #1 at 116 yards using a pitching wedge at Red Fox Executive Golf Course.

