Builder’s offer to pay for sewer line may speed up project near The Villages

A developer’s agreement to construct a $2.9-million sewer line along U.S. 301 may speed development south of the Florida Turnpike in Wildwood.

Commissioners approved the 24-page agreement Monday with Kolter Group Acquisitions, developer of the One Hundred Oaks project.

The proposed subdivision with 310 single-family lots has been included in the city’s wastewater treatment plant capacity calculations.

Kolter has agreed to pay for several miles of the 12-inch sewer line along the western side of U.S. 301 from Clay Drain Road north of the turnpike to its property south and across the highway from the Village of DeLuna.

With a widening project on the drawing board for U.S. 301, the developer also has agreed to pay a portion of the cost for relocating the sewer line if needed.

The Florida Department of Transportation has indicated that the U.S. 301 pavement and drainage improvements are not likely to conflict with the sewer line. The widening project is planned between State Road 44 and County Road 470.

Kolter will receive pioneering credits, which means that future users of the sewer line will reimburse the company for a portion of the cost. The developer also will receive a credit on wastewater transmission fees.

One of the future users could be Wildwood Micro Hospital, developed by Orlando Health and planned for a 44-acre site north of the One Hundred Oaks development about a mile south of the turnpike.

The 30-bed micro hospital is expected to be built in two phases. The first phase of 33,000 square feet will include eight beds, treatment rooms and labs. The second 37,000-square-foot phase would add 22 beds. Plans also include commercial buildings and offices.