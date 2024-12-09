Drunken out-of-towners arrested after caught urinating at Spanish Springs

Two drunken out-of-towners were arrested after they were caught urinating in public in Spanish Springs.

Christopher Gage Nichols, 59, of Plainfield, N.J., and Treff Brandon Moulton, 52, of Bozeman, Mont. were at the Soma store on Main Street this past Thursday night when they were “intoxicated and stumbling in and out of the store, giving the employees a hard time while they were trying to close the store,” according to arrest reports from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A police officer was dispatched to find the men and spotted them urinating in the landscaping near the Citizens First Bank ATM at 1129 Main St. The officer approached the men and “could smell an overwhelming odor of alcoholic beverages.”

They were asked for identification and Nichols handed over a Transportation Security Authority card. When the officer attempted to detain Nichols, he pulled away and resisted the officer’s efforts and disobeyed his commands. The officer pushed Nichols against a wall to bring him into compliance and Nichols suffered a small abrasion to his chin. He was treated at the scene by The Villages Public Safety Department.

Moulton, who was caught with his “penis in hand and urinating on a tree on the sidewalk,” was “immediately apologetic for his behavior and said he knew better,” the report said.

Nichols was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

Moulton was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct and booked at the jail. He was released after posting $500 bond.