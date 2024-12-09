Excited golfer gets hole-in-on at Live Oak Pitch & Putt

Kandi Fitzgerald got her first-ever hole-in-one on Friday, Dec. 6 at the Live Oak Pitch & Putt in The Villages. She scored the lucky ace at Hole #4.
