Jack Griswold

Jack Griswold, 87, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully at home on December 4, 2024, after a brief illness.

Jack was born to Paul and Mabel in Michigan. Jack enlisted in the Army in 1955 and served his country proudly.

Jack met his wife Joyce, the love of his life as teenagers. They married in 1956 and went on to have 3 sons. Steve, Bruce and Ken.

In 1993, Jack retired from the Automotive Industry. In 1998 Jack and Joyce moved into The Villages where they enjoyed golfing, bowling, cruising and Happy Hours with friends.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert and sister Sylvia. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Joyce and his sons Steve (Sandi), Bruce (Julie) and Ken (Doreen). He is further survived by 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at Beyers Funeral Home on Hwy 441 in Lady Lake on Monday, December 16, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, an organization that he felt strongly about.

Jack will be remembered for his gentle spirit, his unwavering commitment to his family, and his ability to make those around him feel loved and appreciated. His passing leaves an emptiness in the hearts of all who knew him, but his memory will continue to bring comfort and inspiration to those he left behind.