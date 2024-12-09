74 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, December 9, 2024
type here...

What’s the deal with trash bag?

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

I would like to know, why there has been a big green trash bag sitting on the corner of Buenos Aires Boulevard and El Camino Real for the past two years. I thought for sure that when there was construction on Buenos Aires Boulevard. that it would have been picked up and thrown away. Wrong! It is still sitting there. And for those readers reading this, please don’t say if it bothers me so much, why don’t I pick it up? It’s not my job! I thought The Villages were proud of their cleanliness, beautiful flowers, grass cut nicely, debris picked up quickly after storms, but I just wonder, why is it so hard for them to pick up this one bag of trash?

Eileen Christine
Village of Santo Domingo

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Ed McGinty has been a nuisance since we moved to The Villages

A Village of Mira Mesa resident says that Ed McGinty is a nuisance and wants him banned from Villages-News.com.

Ed McGinty loves the attention

A Village of Hemingway contends it is clear that Ed McGinty loves all of the attention he has been getting. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Pipe failures and ‘sinkholes’ in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident wants to offer a clarification about pipes and sinkholes in The Villages.

Ed McGinty should use his energy for more positive pursuits

A reader from the Village of Hadley says it’s time for Ed McGinty to use his energy for more positive pursuits.

Ed McGinty should try looking in the mirror

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident suggests that Ed McGinty try looking in the mirror.

Photos