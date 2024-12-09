What’s the deal with trash bag?

To the Editor:

I would like to know, why there has been a big green trash bag sitting on the corner of Buenos Aires Boulevard and El Camino Real for the past two years. I thought for sure that when there was construction on Buenos Aires Boulevard. that it would have been picked up and thrown away. Wrong! It is still sitting there. And for those readers reading this, please don’t say if it bothers me so much, why don’t I pick it up? It’s not my job! I thought The Villages were proud of their cleanliness, beautiful flowers, grass cut nicely, debris picked up quickly after storms, but I just wonder, why is it so hard for them to pick up this one bag of trash?

Eileen Christine

Village of Santo Domingo