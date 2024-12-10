Ed McGinty is back with a message for MAGA followers

79.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

First of all, it’s been said repeatedly that I only do this for my ego, etc. Not true. I had planned after the snake was defeated, right now deeply involved with the following. Penn State Football, followed by Villanova basketball, followed by Philadelphia Phillies baseball. With much golf all along the way. No, but you voted to put a convicted felon, back in the Oval Office. So here is my challenge to MAGA. Let’s get a room at a rec center all are welcome. We will debate whether Snake Trump should be in the Oval Office. We will do this only after you sit with me and watch all the video from noon to 6 p.m. from 1/6/21. Then the debate will begin. That’s my offer.

Ed McGinty
Village of Hadley

 

