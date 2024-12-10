Ed McGinty needs to hold ‘liars’ to the same standard

To the Editor:

Ed McGinty holds a sign that shows “Trump is a Liar.” I am just wondering now will Ed hold up a sign that shows “Biden is a liar” after multiple times saying “ I will not pardon Hunter- my son”. And now he has actually done the opposite. Even KJP can’t get out of that one so she’s trying to lie her way out of it. The Dems must be boiling inside. They are now the new “party of the liars and hypocrites!” Pelosi says stay home during covid but she can go out and get a haircut. Newsom says stay home during Covid yet he goes out to fancy dinners. All the west coast dems say defund the police yet they are the ones with barbed wire fences around their houses and need police protection. Come on folks. Let’s get real! Enjoy your day!

Ed Rockstroh

Village of Winifred