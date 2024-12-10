Martin Lon Clark

Martin Lon Clark, 71, of Lady Lake, FL, passed away on December 8, 2024. Martin was born on August 20, 1953 in Inkster, MI, to his loving parents; John and Barbara (White) Clark.

Martin was of the Christian faith and became a resident of Lady Lake, FL in 1984. He worked as a delivery driver for over 40 years for companies like Habitat for Humanity, White’s Furniture and Noll’s Furniture.

Martin was an avid bowler and had been a member of the Leesburg Men’s Bowling Association for 40 years. He enjoyed spending his time with his community and friends at the bowling alley.

Martin will be missed dearly and remembered fondly by his beloved wife of 43 years, Carol Lynn Clark, and a brother, John K. Clark.