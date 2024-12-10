Paul J. Pazitney

Paul Joseph Pazitney, 87 peacefully passed away on December 5, 2024 in Summerfield, FL. He is survived by his wife, Sandra; sister, Kathleen Stidham; son Robert (Bob) Pazitney (Michelle); daughter Teresa (Tee) Pazitney (Molly Horstman); and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

An Ohio native, Paul was born and raised in Brookville. He attended Dayton catholic schools, including Resurrection and Chaminade High School, where he was a standout basketball player and part of the 1955 championship team.

He was a curious young boy who developed a passion for cars – building and racing – that carried into his adult years. His first place finish with the car he built with his dad in the Soapbox Derby in 1949 led him to a very successful career working with engineers, beginning at NCR, then Fruend Precision and finally retiring from C&E Sales.

Paul never seemed to slow down. During his busy career, he remained involved with his children’s sports and activities (coaching, observing), fishing, camping – regularly attending games and events, even into their adult lives. In his “spare” time, he officiated baseball (up to AAA level), built model ultralight aircrafts and built and successfully raced Mini Coopers at Kil-Kare speedway.

Following his retirement, he moved to The Villages, FL. He continued pursuing his passion of building and racing, yet moved from cars to model/remote controlled boats. He helped to form the Outcasts miniature boat club, where he spent countless hours building, racing and teaching others. He also was very involved with the church (Trinity Lutheran), volunteering as an Elder and for many activities the church hosted. It was there he met Sandra and later married in 2019.

Paul was a very kind, loving, energetic, loyal man whose enthusiasm was contagious. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.