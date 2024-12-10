Traffic stop leads to arrest of Villager charged in theft at Walmart

A traffic stop led to the arrest of a resident of The Villages charged in a 2023 theft at Walmart.

Teddie Rose Morris, 32, who lives in the Village of Country Club Hills, was riding as a passenger in a blue Fiat on Monday in Summerfield when the vehicle as pulled over for an unreadable license plate, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. During the traffic stop, a K-9 alerted on the vehicle and Morris was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

A check revealed Morris was wanted a warrant charging her with theft in connection with Oct. 2, 2023 incident at Walmart in Summerfield in which she attempted to steal nearly $400. She fled in a minivan and a warrant was issued for her arrest. She later failed to appear in court to answer to the charges.

In 2022, Morris was arrested at her home on Schwartz Boulevard after she grabbed her 69-year-old mother’s purse and took $30 and an EBT card. The case was later dropped at her mother’s insistence.

As a result of Monday’s arrest, Morris was being held without bond at the Marion County Jail.