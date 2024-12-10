Villager suspected of repeatedly shoplifting items and selling them online

A Villager is suspected of repeatedly shoplifting items from a local business and selling the merchandise online.

Kathleen Lepsik, 71, of the Village of Hawkins, is suspected of stealing merchandise from KB Home & Garden at Magnolia Plaza. She was arrested this past Friday at her home on a single charge of theft, although many more crimes are suspected.

A manager at KB Home & Garden confronted Lepsik on Nov. 22 in the middle of the parking lot, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The Ohio native had gone into the store and took a “Yard Sale” sign and placed it by a gate. Lepsik walked out the front door and then over to the gate where she retrieved the “Yard Sale” sign. She began walking to her car with the sign. After she was confronted, Lepsik got in her car and drove away.

Store personnel had been on the lookout for Lepsik, as she had been suspected of similar crimes.

KB Home & Garden management heard that the mystery shoplifter had been selling the stolen merchandise on Facebook Marketplace. They cross-referenced Lepsik’s Facebook page and her property record. The store manager picked Lepsik out of a photo lineup.

Lepsik was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $150 bond.