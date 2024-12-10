75 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
type here...

Webster announces passage of bill to help disaster-affected communities

By Staff Report
Comments

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed H.R. 2672, the FEMA Loan Interest Payment Relief Act, legislation co-sponsored by Congressman Daniel Webster, providing financial relief to local governments and electric cooperatives impacted by natural disasters.

“After disaster strikes, communities are often face significant financial burdens as they await federal reimbursement,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages. “This legislation provides timely relief by reimbursing interest payments on disaster-related loans, allowing local governments and cooperatives to focus on rebuilding stronger without the strain of excessive financial costs.”

The FEMA Loan Interest Payment Relief Act amends the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act to allow for the reimbursement of qualifying interest on loans taken to cover disaster-related expenses. Critically, H.R. 2672 applies retroactively to loans from the past seven years, ensuring immediate support for communities still recovering from prior disasters.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Ed McGinty is back with a message for MAGA followers

Ed McGinty has a message for MAGA followers. Read his Letter to the Editor.

My pet peeve about executive golf courses

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses his pet peeve about executive golf courses.

Ed McGinty needs to hold ‘liars’ to the same standard

A Village of Winifred resident challenges Ed McGinty to hold “liars” to the same standard.

Trump says prices may go up

A Village of Belvedere resident warns that President-elect Trump has admitted that tariffs may cause prices to go up

Ed McGinty has been a nuisance since we moved to The Villages

A Village of Mira Mesa resident says that Ed McGinty is a nuisance and wants him banned from Villages-News.com.

Photos