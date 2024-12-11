Anne Marsilio

74.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Anne Lucie LeDimna Marsilio, 94, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2024, surrounded by her loving family at her daughter’s home in Bolivia, NC. A former resident of Merrill Gardens in Woodstock, GA, and The Villages, FL.

Anne was born in Nantes, France, the daughter of Jean and Jeanne Olive LeDimna. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Larry Marsilio. Anne was a retired real estate agent, interpreter for the French Air Force, and French language instructor. She was an active member of St. Timothy’s Catholic Parish in The Villages until relocating to Woodstock, GA in October 2023.

Anne had a passion for travel and shared countless adventures with her dear Larry cruising the seas, exploring Europe, or visiting their favorite cities of Trier, Germany and Paris, France. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, with whom she cherished every moment.

She is survived by her children Caroline (Lee) Burton of Bolivia, NC and Michel (Chrisy) Marsilio of Woodstock, GA; by her brother-in-law, Jerry (Elaine) Marsilio of Torrance, CA; four grandchildren – Christina (Alex) Volin, Christopher Burton, Sarah (Steven) Farmer, Michael (Emaleigh) Marsilio; and three great grandchildren – Lorelai, Everly and Gideon.

The funeral will take place at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Southport, NC at 11 a.m. on 17 December 2024 with Father Thanh N. Nguyen officiating. Inurnment will take place at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA early next year.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, at www.woundedwarriorproject.org a cause close to Larry and Anne’s heart supporting our wounded American Veterans.

