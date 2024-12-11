‘Christmas through the Years’ will be topic of SAR program

The Villages Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution will celebrate the holiday season with a program by local resident Karen Carbonneau on “Christmas through the Years.” The meeting will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at Captiva Recreation Center. Visitors are welcome.

Carbonneau is a full-time resident of The Villages, moving here with her husband in 2004. She was born in a small farming town in Illinois, attended Illinois Masonic School of Nursing, and enjoyed a 25-year career as an operating room nurse.

When she met her husband James, they traveled for his career and lived in the Bahamas for five years. Carbonneau began her DAR journey (Daughters of the America Revolution) in 2001 when she and seven friends founded the Bahamas Chapter in her living room. After moving to The Villages in 2004 she transferred her membership to the Puc Puggy Chapter to become more active.

Since then, Carbonneau has held various local chapter offices including regent, as well as state and national level offices. She was the National Vice Chairman for 6 years of Units Overseas in charge of the Units Overseas Luncheon and Bazaar, as well as the Florida State Chairman and Advisor for Units Overseas, Vice Chair of Women in American History, Area 5 Vice Chair and is a member of the State Speakers Staff. She served the Duay Administration as Chaplain for the State of Florida, and is currently the Chair of the Florida e-Bulletin, and Vice Chair of Regents Projects.

Carbonneau is the mother of sux children and has 14 grandchildren ranging in age from 7 to 34. Spare moments are spent traveling to spend as much time with them as possible.