Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Inspector finds high-priority safety violation at Perkins in The Villages

By Staff Report
An inspector discovered high-priority food temperature violations during a recent visit to Perkins Restaurant and Bakery in The Villages.

The inspector paid a visit to the restaurant at 905 Bichara Blvd. on Dec. 3 and found numerous food temperature violations including meatloaf at 49 degrees, salmon at 48 degrees and pork at 49 degrees, according to a report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The food should have been at 41 degrees or less.

The inspector also found 13 basic violations, including a black/green mold at the soda station, an accumulation of debris in a dishwashing machine, soiled floor drains, an oven covered with food debris and the current restaurant license was not on display.

In addition, the inspector found one intermediate violation. It was the discovery that required employee training for some of the employees had expired.

The restaurant was allowed to remain open, but a followup inspection was required.

