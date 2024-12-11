74.4 F
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Magical Christmas train show will be chugging into The Villages

By Staff Report
A magical Christmas train show will be chugging into The Villages, so be sure to head over and enjoy the fun.

The Villages Model Train Club will be hosting the Christmas train show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 through Saturday, Dec. 14 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.

More than 9,000 people attended last year’s show.

The club will be running every gauge (size) of model trains filling up all rooms at Colony Cottage Recreation Center. Trains will include Lionel, American Flyer, Marx, Bachmann, LG and many others. There will be wonderful Christmas train scenes of Plasticvlle, Dept. 56 and Dickens Village.

Mr. & Mrs. Santa Claus will be “on board” to greet children of all ages (providing wonderful family photo opportunities.)

